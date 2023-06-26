Amber Heard: The things I have been through are not going to stop my career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Amber Heard: The things I have been through are not going to stop my career

By Press Association
Amber Heard: The things I have been through are not going to stop my career (Yui Mok/PA)
Amber Heard: The things I have been through are not going to stop my career (Yui Mok/PA)

Amber Heard says the things in her life she has “been through”, including her multimillion-dollar US lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp, are “certainly not gonna stop my career”.

The Aquaman star said over time she had learned that she was “not in control of stories other people create” around her.

Last year, Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said accused him of being an abuser.

Following a six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, jurors returned a verdict in the actor’s favour.

Johnny Depp court case
The Aquaman star said she had learned that she was ‘not in control of stories other people create’ around her (Yui Mok/PA)

In December, Heard said she had made the “very difficult decision” to reach a settlement in the case, which PA understands to be in the amount of one million dollars.

She has recently appeared at the Taormina film festival in Sicily, to promote her first major film since the trial – In The Fire.

The festival is also due to screen Depp’s latest project, Jeanne Du Barry.

Speaking to US outlet Deadline after appearing at the festival, Heard addressed the lawsuit, but reiterated that she was at the festival to “support a movie”.

“A big thing I had to learn,(was) that I’m not in control of stories other people create around me,” she said.

“That’s something that probably I’ll appreciate as a blessing further down the line. Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much.

“I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for.”

Heard added that having had a “decades-long” career in the industry ought to have earned her respect for her “improbable” success.

“What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all,” she told Deadline.

“And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career.”

Set in 1899, In The Fire follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist called to solve the case of a disturbed child in Columbia, following accusations that the child is the Devil.

