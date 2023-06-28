Tom Hanks’ niece has screaming meltdown after elimination from US reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Hanks’ niece has screaming meltdown after elimination from US reality show

By Press Association
Carly Reeves has meltdown on reality show (Ian West/PA)
Tom Hanks’ niece erupted in tears and screamed “I should have more camera time” after being the first eliminated from US reality show Claim To Fame.

US actress Carly Reeves, 39, appeared as part of a group of relatives of better-known celebrities on the ABC competition, co-hosted by brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas.

The relatives have to conceal their identity and lineage in the “quest for their own fame and fortune” as they live under one roof and try to guess the family ties of their housemates.

During the first episode of the second series, fellow competitor Hugo correctly guessed that Reeves is a relative of double Oscar-winner star Hanks.

In the aftermath of her elimination, Reeves burst into tears and made to the bedroom to pack her bags, wailing: “His freaking clues are so freaking obvious.”

During her meltdown, Reeves criticised a clue about her identity given earlier that referred to a bench, saying it was an “obvious” nod to Hanks’ beloved film Forrest Gump.

She said: “Why a bench, why a bench? There’s literally no reference to benches on any other movie. Even (fellow contestant) Gabriel found that out – he’s not even, like, smart.”

Her comments were broadcast to her fellow contestants waiting in the garden below.

Reeves added: “I didn’t even get to do any challenges.

“I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be aired longer!”

