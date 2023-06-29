‘Take care of our Queen’: messages of support for Madonna after ICU stay

Celebrities and fans have sent well-wishes to Madonna following news that the singer spent several days in intensive care.

The 64-year-old US pop star is expected to make a “full recovery” but has had to “pause all commitments” including delaying the start of her forthcoming tour.

She was due to begin Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Canada on July 15, but a statement said a new start date will be announced.

Following a post from her manager, Guy Oseary, on Instagram, celebrities including Michelle Visage sent wishes, with the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge writing: “Take good care of our Queen.”

Singer Rita Wilson said she was “sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery”, while actress Rosanna Arquette wrote: “Sending her love and good light vibrations for a good recovery.”

A statement from Oseary said: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU (intensive care unit).

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Celebration Tour will feature music from her catalogue across four decades, with dates previously announced for North America, stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, following on to Europe with shows planned in some 11 cities, including London in October and December.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

Announcing the shows in January, Madonna said: “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”

She unveiled the shows in a black and white video featuring DJ Diplo, actor Jack Black and rapper Lil Wayne, which culminated with comedian Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour.

She was due to begin the UK leg at London’s O2 Arena on October 14.

It will be her first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020.

Some of those performances were called off due to knee and hip injuries.

Her album of the same name reached number two in the UK charts.

The Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello-winning singer, often referred to as the Queen of Pop, has reportedly sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

In 2022, the singer marked the 40th anniversary of her recording debut.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

On her 63rd birthday in 2021, the star announced the new music deal which will see her revisit some of her best-loved classic albums from her back catalogue.

Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog… Read more: https://t.co/VvC1nK2NDz pic.twitter.com/BIxYf7CkWY — Madonna (@Madonna) August 16, 2021

It encompasses her 17 studio albums – including global hits such as Like A Virgin and Like A Prayer – plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.

The deal also includes Madonna’s music produced under labels Sire, Maverick and Warner, along with her three most recent studio albums – MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X – which will join the Warner catalogue from 2025.