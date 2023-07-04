Nick Cave on claims early LP had violence towards women: ‘I’m not a misogynist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Nick Cave on claims early LP had violence towards women: ‘I’m not a misogynist’

By Press Association
Nick Cave released the album Murder Ballads in 1996 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nick Cave has said he is “not personally a misogynist” as he addressed accusations that his studio album Murder Ballads was violent towards women.

He released the album in 1996 with his band Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, and said he is glad music has the capacity to “outrage”, explaining the LP was violent not just to women but to everyone.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, he said: “Some of my early lyrics with The Birthday Party (band), the Murder Ballads record, this kind of thing, there was violence towards women, but there was actually violence towards everybody.

SHOWBIZ Cave
Nick Cave in concert at the Apollo Victoria in 2006 (Yui Mok/PA)

“They were just violent records. There were heroic women, and female murderers, and all sorts of stuff going on in that record, and songs before that.

“But I’m not personally a misogynist.

“I don’t have those inclinations but I liked to write songs that were violent in those days.

“I just enjoyed the thrill of language, being able to write about violent things in the same way that a thriller writer maybe likes to write about violent things too.”

Glastonbury Festival 2009 – Day Three
Nick Cave performing during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Raised during the genesis of punk culture, Cave also talked about censorship in art and said “the number one thing” punks did was challenge people’s virtues.

He added: “This troubling of the waters, that is the self-evident value of art and that if we’re to put art through a kind of righteous sieve and take all the unrighteous bits out, what we get is just the bland and the morally obvious.”

The Louis Theroux Podcast is available for free exclusively on Spotify with new episodes airing every Tuesday.

