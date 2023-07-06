Speak Now marks next stage in Taylor Swift’s ambitious plan to reclaim masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speak Now marks next stage in Taylor Swift’s ambitious plan to reclaim masters

By Press Association
Speak Now was Taylor Swift’s third studio album (Ian West/PA)
The release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marks the next stage of Taylor Swift’s ambitious re-record of her back catalogue.

Speak Now was the US superstar’s third studio album, released in 2010 through Big Machine Records.

Swift first embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

The masters have since changed hands again, after a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, but Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

She has already recorded new versions of her previous albums Fearless and Red.

She still has to release new versions of 2006 self-titled debut album, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation, although it is thought that the work on 1989 has already been done.

The re-release of Speak Now will bring Swift’s brief 2009 relationship with John Mayer back into the spotlight.

John Mayer
John Mayer is reported to have briefly dated Swift (Yui Mok/PA)

The pair reportedly started dating at the end of 2009, when she was 19 and he was 32, and ended in early 2010.

Speak Now features the track Dear John, with lyrics that blast an older partner who toyed with her emotions, including: “Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone. Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?”

The song is widely considered to be a pastiche of Mayer’s own style of music, featuring a lengthy guitar solo that bears a striking similarity to his riffs.

Three years later, he appeared to reply with his own track Paper Doll, singing about a girl who didn’t know herself.

Fans have speculated that the Speak Now re-record, which includes six previously unheard tracks “from the vault” will feature other songs that reference Mayer.

Another of Swift’s former flames, Taylor Lautner, tweeted that he was “praying” for Mayer after the Speak Now release was announced.

However, Swift made a plea to her fans not to cyberbully her exes on her behalf prior to performing Dear John for the first time in 11 years at a show on her current Eras tour.

She told the audience: “I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities.

“I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for songs I wrote and the memories that we made together.

“What I’m trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago. I do not care. We have all grown up. We’re good.”

The vault tracks include collaborations with Fallout Boy and Hayley Williams from Paramore.

Swift is currently in the middle of her Eras tour, which will come to the UK and Ireland in 2024.

On Thursday it was announced she was adding 14 more stops in the UK and Europe, including dates in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh, as well as three dates now in Dublin – June 28 to 30.

The US megastar was already due to play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28 and 29, but has now added a Sunday show.

There has been speculation online that this may rule her out of appearing at the 2024 Glastonbury festival, which also falls on these dates.

Swift was previously scheduled to perform at the world-famous festival in Somerset in 2020, but the festival was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

