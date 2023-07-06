Casa Amor fallout continues to rock Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Casa Amor fallout continues to rock Love Island villa

By Press Association
Maya Jama (Jeff Moore/PA)
Maya Jama (Jeff Moore/PA)

The newly single Love Island contestants will head out of the villa as the fallout from the Casa Amor recoupling rumbles on.

In scenes that will air on Thursday night, model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde discuss her decision to recouple with Ouzy See, leaving Tyrique single.

She tells him: “I’m sorry, I know that would have been mad shocking for you. I never in a million years thought I’d be open to getting to know someone.”

He replies: “But you did,” and she replies: “Yeah, but hear me out. Ouzy, I already know from the outside, he’s someone that right before I came in here it was about to be something but then I came here.

“I’ve not been open from when I got here, it’s just been you. You’ve been my whole time here and I’ve loved that.”

This does not convince Tyrique, who tells her: “Do you want to hear about my Casa experience? I didn’t do a single thing… the fact that you knew Ouzy before makes it even worse for me, to be honest… there’s clearly something there.

“We decided to close things off, and now you’ve done this.

“I stood there on my own because my feelings for you are genuine. I’ve never in my entire life had feelings for someone the way I do for you and you’ve just thrown it all away by bringing Ouzy back.”

The dramatic recoupling also saw Catherine Agbaje shock Scott Van-Der-Sluis by leaving him for Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

Discussing Scott’s accusation that her feelings had not been genuine, Catherine says: “First of all, I want to say I didn’t appreciate the way you tried to spin that.

“You haven’t even heard me… you don’t know what I’ve based my decisions off… at the end of the day, I met Elom and Elom is great. It’s given me more time to figure this out.”

He replies: “Catherine, there is no time… out of the girls that came in you were my number one.”

The recoupling left Scott, Tyrique, Jess Harding and Kady McDermott single and Thursday’s episode will see the group leave the villa for cocktails together.

Getting ready in the bedroom with Scott, Tyrique says: “Obviously Ella’s made me single, might as well go and get to know Kady. Time to bounce back.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

