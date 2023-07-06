Husband of Britney Spears alleges singer was hit in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband of Britney Spears alleges singer was hit in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Britney Spears (PA)
Britney Spears (PA)

The husband of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, has alleged the US singer was hit in the face by a security guard in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to the PA news agency it was called to a report of an assault on Wednesday evening at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Asghari posted a statement in an Instagram story on Thursday in which he wrote that Spears was hurt by a security officer while showing “appreciation” for basketball star Victor Wembanyama.

He added: “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defence of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves.

“Self-defence can be unavoidable, but the defence of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable.”

In June last year, Spears married long-time partner Asghari at her home in Los Angeles in a ceremony which included high-profile celebrity guests including Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

French basketball player Wembanyama, the top pick in this year’s NBA draft, told US broadcasters on Thursday that a person had “grabbed” him “from behind” while he was in a crowded hall walking to a restaurant.

The 19-year-old said: “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force… and I didn’t stop to look, I kept walking to enjoy the nice dinner.”

Wembanyama added that he did not think the incident was a “big deal” and when he returned to his hotel room he found out that it was Spears.

He also said: “It turns out it was Britney Spears but I didn’t know, I never saw her face.”

A statement from The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said: “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.

“No further details will be provided at this time.”

