Union members hail ‘extraordinary solidarity’ on day one of US actors’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Union members hail ‘extraordinary solidarity’ on day one of US actors’ strike

By Press Association
Picketers hail ‘extraordinary solidarity’ on day one of the US actors’ strike (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Picketers hail ‘extraordinary solidarity’ on day one of the US actors’ strike (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Union members have hailed an “extraordinary show of solidarity” on the picket line on day one of the Hollywood actors’ strike.

Actors and other creators stood shoulder to shoulder outside multiple studios across Los Angeles, reiterating that industrial action was “what needs to happen”.

Thousands of members picketed outside the studios of major production companies, including Warner Bros, Netflix and Disney in the sweltering heat on Friday.

Hollywood Strikes
Actors and other creators stood shoulder to shoulder outside multiple studios across Los Angeles on Friday (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Members of actors’ union Sag-Aftra and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) joined forces while cars drove by honking their horns in solidarity.

Among the famous faces were Lord Of The Rings star Sean Austin, and Jim Rash, who appears in popular comedy TV series Community.

Speaking outside the Paramount Pictures studios, Rash, who has previously been picketing with members of the WGA, told the PA news agency the action was simply about securing “a fair deal”.

“I think today is about unity and about reigniting the cause, because we’ve been out here for a while,” he said.

“For me it’s just a fair deal – our checkpoints are slightly different for what that deal is, but everyone wants a fair deal.

Hollywood Strikes
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“The industry has already changed and we never changed the rest with it.”

Bertila Damas, actress and former member of the Sag-Aftra board, said the turnout was “extraordinary, but not surprising”.

“We’ve been dismissed, we’ve been treated less than, we’ve been otherised as if the business didn’t depend on our backs and the writers,” she told PA.

“This is an extraordinary show of solidarity and it’s about time.”

Make-up artist Jeremy Bramer said the display of support from other unions was “overwhelming”.

“Everybody banding together to get what we want is amazing and the support from all the actors and everybody from every union is just overwhelming,” he said.

Hollywood Strikes
Actress Joely Fisher, Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher and Sag-Aftra chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“From all over the world, everybody is banding together from the UK to the United States – it’s amazing.”

High profile actors including George Clooney, Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry and Alec Baldwin are among those who have expressed support for the action, to protect the lower-paid members of the union.

Actress Anna Garcia told PA: “I think it feels great to have those voices amplify and almost add legitimacy to the situation.

“I think a lot of the bigger Hollywood execs can write off the whiney ‘oh they’re asking for too much’ – but I think even having people in the positions where they have their needs met, to have them join in, validify it, is huge and very empowering.”

Asked what she wanted personally from the situation, Garcia said: “I would just like to see a resolution.

“Personally I want to come out with getting what they want, regardless of how long it takes, it’s what needs to happen.”

Hollywood Strikes
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Announcing the strike on Thursday, Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher said the length of the strike was up to the Hollywood studios.

“We are open to talking to them tonight,” she said, adding: “All of this is because of their behaviour, it’s up to them if they want to talk in a normal way.”

Drescher was also pictured at various picket lines on Friday.

Damas said she did not feel nervous “at all” with being on strike and stopping work, but voiced concerns about younger members of the union.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m not as concerned, I can weather the storm of unemployment,” she told PA.

“It’s a bigger deal than it’s ever been. What we’re asking for, if you ask me, is still not enough.”

Hollywood Strikes
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Stunt coordinator Mikal Kartvedt said that the added weight of the actors’ union membership to the ongoing writers’ strike – which began on May 2 – was a “gamechanger”.

“This could be a real crusher when it comes to the timeframe the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) thought they were working with, especially with the writers – this is a gamechanger for the whole thing.

“Shows that were already in the pipeline and ready to go to production, you could rationalise that you don’t need writers and you could shoot the show anyway.

“Without Sag-Aftra, there’s nothing going on anyway.”

He added: “The AMPTP will rustle up, they’ll double down and then they’ll start looking at the bottom line and realise it’s time to do the right thing.”