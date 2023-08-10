Kris Jenner calls Kylie Jenner one of her ‘life’s blessings’ in birthday message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kris Jenner calls Kylie Jenner one of her ‘life’s blessings’ in birthday message

By Press Association
Kylie Jenner (Doug Peters/PA)
Kylie Jenner (Doug Peters/PA)

Kris Jenner has praised her daughter Kylie Jenner in a birthday post where she said the 26-year-old was one of her “life’s biggest blessings”.

Kris, 67, thanked her youngest for giving her “another chapter at motherhood”.

In a post to her Instagram, the mother of six said: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!”

She added: “I am so proud of the woman you have grown into.

“You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion.

“You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you…

“You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

“Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create.

“I can’t wait to see what you do next!!

“I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy!”

The Instagram post also comprised video clips, some from when Kylie was a baby.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner also sent birthday wishes to the 26-year-old, in an Instagram story which read: “Happy birthday my tiny baby sister.”

Marking her birthday, Kylie, who founded Kylie Cosmetics and shares two children with American rapper Travis Scott, shared a selection of photos to her Instagram with the caption “26”.

One of the photos showed the celebrity wearing a black bikini with layered necklaces and others were of the ocean.