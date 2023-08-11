New date announced for the 75th annual Emmy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New date announced for the 75th annual Emmy Awards

By Press Association
New date announced for the 75th annual Emmy Awards (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
New date announced for the 75th annual Emmy Awards (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Television Academy has announced a new date for the 75th Emmy Awards, amid the ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers unions.

The annual event, which celebrates the finest in television productions, was originally scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18.

But following the announcement of the major strike by US actors union Sag-Aftra last month, actors have been forbidden to campaign for or attend award shows.

On Thursday the organisation announced that the ceremony would now take place on January 15, 2024, in the midst of award season.

It comes just a week after the 81st annual Golden Globes, which is currently due to take place on January 15.

Hit HBO drama Succession has made Emmy Award history at this year’s nominations after receiving three lead actor nods for its final season.

Scottish actor Brian Cox and co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will go head to head, after all receiving nods in the category.

It marked the first time ever that three actors from the same series had been nominated simultaneously for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Sarah Snook was also nominated in the equivalent female category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and the series was also nominated for outstanding drama series.

The 75th annual Emmys are due to take place on January 15 and will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.