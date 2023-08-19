Disney fans get Best Of Both Worlds as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez reveal music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Disney fans get Best Of Both Worlds as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez reveal music

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus is to release a new single on August 25 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Disney channel stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are set to release new music on the same day.

The childhood friends were supportive of one another on social media as they both revealed their plans to unveil a new single on August 25.

Texas-born, child star Gomez, who is famed for her role on Disney’s Wizards Of Waverly Place, shared a video of her 2007 guest appearance on Disney series Hannah Montana, in which Cyrus starred in the title role with the theme song, The Best Of Both Worlds.

Hannah Montana at Koko – London
Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana from hit Disney series (Clara Molden/PA)

In the episode, Gomez features as a rival of singer Hannah Montana, as the teenagers engage in a catty exchange as they answer phones at a telethon.

In the clip, Cyrus’ character says: “Hey, what’s up? It’s Hannah Montana. What would you like to give,” to which Gomez’s character replied: “I’d like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch.”

Cyrus reposted the clip with the joke: “Selena and Miley announcing new singles within one hour of each other.”

Meanwhile, Gomez used the title of her new track, Single Soon, and Cyrus’ upcoming song, Used To Be Young, in her supportive message, writing: “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day.

“We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!”

Their popular TV shows Hannah Montana and Wizards Of Waverly Place both aired on the Disney channel during their early teenage years.

About her upcoming single, Cyrus said in a video posted on Instagram: “I decided to release Used To Be Young on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career.”

Meanwhile, Gomez also posted on Instagram about her new music: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th.”