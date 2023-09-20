Wife of Danny Masterson files for divorce after actor’s rape sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of Danny Masterson files for divorce after actor’s rape sentence

By Press Association
Danny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips at a Los Angeles court in May (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Danny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips at a Los Angeles court in May (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from convicted rapist Danny Masterson, days after the former That ’70s Show actor was jailed for 30 years for two sex crimes that took place in 2003.

Ms Phillips, 43, filed the petition for divorce in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday to end her nearly 12-year marriage to Masterson, 47.

Ms Phillips and Masterson share a nine-year-old daughter.

No further details were immediately available on the divorce proceedings, with lawyers for Ms Phillips failing to respond to the Associated Press’ request for comment.

Sexual Misconduct Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson in 2017 (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

A representative for Masterson declined to comment on the divorce filing.

However, Masterson does intend to appeal the two rape convictions handed down to him in a Los Angeles court on September 7.

His legal representatives said they intend to appeal on the basis of evidentiary and constitutional issues regarding the former Hollywood star’s case.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Charlaine F Olmedo handed down her sentence to the 47-year-old actor after hearing statements from his victims about the trauma they experienced and the suffering caused by the disturbing memories in the years after his attacks.

The two women whose testimony led to Masterson’s conviction said at the height of his sitcom fame, in 2003, the then-young star gave them drinks and that caused them to become woozy or to pass out.

They said he then violently raped them.

After an initial jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape in December 2022, a mistrial was declared and prosecutors retried Masterson on all three counts earlier this year.

This time, a jury of seven women and five men found him guilty of two counts on May 31 after seven days of deliberations.

He was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.