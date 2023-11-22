Sean Penn says Will Smith Oscars slap ‘karma’ for not inviting Zelensky to speak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Penn says Will Smith Oscars slap ‘karma’ for not inviting Zelensky to speak

By Press Association
Sean Penn says Will Smith Oscars slap ‘karma’ for not inviting Zelensky to speak (Doug Peters/PA)
Sean Penn described the Will Smith Oscars slap as “karma” for the Academy who chose not to allow the Ukrainian president to address the 2022 ceremony following Russia’s invasion.

Hollywood star Penn, who has won two Oscar awards for best actor, said it was “discouraging” and a “low moment” for the leadership of the Academy when it did not invite former actor Volodymyr Zelensky to present a message to the audience.

“He had no intention of being partisan politics in the United States,” Penn said during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“It was really to talk about the value of cinema and to thank all of those around the world that were supporting and the Academy. That’s what he would have shared.

“And they traded that for, I guess, the karma of what happened with Will Smith.”

King Richard star Smith, who later won the Oscar for best actor, stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Penn said he was in Lviv, Ukraine, with his organisation Community Organised Relief Effort (Core) during the infamous Academy Awards ceremony.

“I wasn’t watching it, but I heard about it the morning after and saw the clip,” he said.

“I literally felt something like ‘safer in Ukraine than Hollywood’, watching it, mentally. It just seemed so small.”

Last year Penn gave one of his Academy Awards to Mr Zelensky as a “symbol of faith” in the country’s victory in the ongoing conflict with Russia – and it will stay in Ukraine until the end of the war.

The Milk actor also made a documentary about the war in Ukraine titled Superpower, which had its world premiere at the Berlin film festival earlier this year.