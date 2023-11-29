Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast

By Press Association
Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast (Hyperstar/Alamy Stock/PA)
Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast (Hyperstar/Alamy Stock/PA)

Shannen Doherty said she will be “opening up like never before” on her new live memoir podcast featuring “brutally honest conversations”.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress said she plans to discuss her ongoing stage four journey with breast cancer and her decades-long career in Hollywood, as well as past relationships having recently divorced for the third time.

The iHeartRadio podcast titled Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty is set to launch on December 7 with the hope it will “be clear about everything” in her life.

The 52-year-old, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and had gone into remission before announcing its return in 2020, said she will invite “doctors I admire” onto the podcast.

“We really explore all the different phases and stages of cancer, what it’s like to lose your hair (a) multitude of times, how to stay authentic to yourself while also staying really authentic to the cancer movement,” she told People magazine.

Announcing the new podcast on Instagram, Doherty said she will be “opening up like never before” alongside influential people in her life, including former co-stars, friends and family.

“I wanted to be clear about what it was like for me to work with Michael Landon on Little House (On The Prairie), what it was like to work with Wilford Brimley on Our House, to talk about the 90210 days,” she told People.

“What was it like to be on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine when you’re in your early 20s?”

Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty at the 2016 Stand Up To Cancer held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles (Hyperstar/Alamy Stock/PA)

Doherty plans on discussing the lessons she has learned from relationships, following her divorce from third husband Kurt Iswarienko in April.

She said: “What are the relationships in my life that have really altered and changed me, from my very first serious boyfriend to my multitude of marriages and engagements, to divorces?

“Tell-all sort of sounds weird to me, because I always think of a tell-all is your only intention is basically to blame everybody else and to tell on them.

“I take full responsibility for my own actions, and I hold myself very accountable, and I do it on the podcast as well. I admit to the mistakes that I have made.”

The actress said she plans to record several podcast episodes a day.

“When I’m working and when I’m creative, there’s no room for depression at all, it fuels me,” she added.