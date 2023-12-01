Warner Bros offer first glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy in Mad Max prequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warner Bros offer first glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy in Mad Max prequel

By Press Association
Warner Bros offer first glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy in Mad Max prequel (Ian West/PA)
Warner Bros offer first glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy in Mad Max prequel (Ian West/PA)

Anya Taylor-Joy stars alongside Chris Hemsworth in the first look of the much-anticipated Mad Max prequel.

The film, titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, will see Taylor-Joy in the title role exploring the backstory of a character previously played by Oscar-winner Charlize Theron in the acclaimed 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road.

Academy Award-winner George Miller’s eagerly-awaited follow-up tells the story of a young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) who has been kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers by the warlord Dementus – played by Hemsworth.

The teaser released on Thursday, which features exhaustive action scenes with explosions and frenzied driving, sees the pair racing through the wasteland where “they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe”.

“While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home,” Warner Bros said.

The film will be released on May 24 2024, having originally been set for June 2023.

Mad Max: Fury Road also had a famously turbulent production, but went on to score 10 Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best director – winning six in total.

Australian filmmaker Miller previously said he had considered recasting 48-year-old Theron as Furiosa, using de-aging technology to allow her to explore the character’s origins.

However, he settled on The Queen’s Gambit star Taylor-Joy, who is known for film roles including horror movie’s The Menu and Split, as well as appearing in an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Australian star Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel films, previously said he was “damn fired up” to be cast in the franchise he had “grown up watching”.

The film will also star Alyla Browne and Tom Burke, Warner Bros said.