Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya share on-screen romance in new Dune: Part Two clip

By Press Association
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya share on-screen romance in new Dune: Part Two clip (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya share on-screen romance in new Dune: Part Two clip (Ian West/PA)

The new trailer for Dune: Part Two further explores the relationship between Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, and Chani, played by Zendaya.

Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated science fiction sequel had been set for release on November 3, but was postponed following the Sag-Aftra US actors’ strike – and will now launch on March 1 next year.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros released a new teaser with intense scenes from US stars Chalamet and Zendaya.

It opens with Chani comforting Paul after he experienced a nightmare, with her later telling him although he comes from “dukes and great houses”, the Fremen are equal. “What we do, we do for the benefit of all,” she says.

The teaser clip features the pair engaging in a passionate kiss while sitting on top of a sand dune.

Later, Chalamet’s character tells her: “My allegiance is to you, do you believe me…I want you to know, I will love you as long as I breathe.”

She replied: “You will never lose me, as long as you stay who you are.”

A previous two-minute teaser saw the pair leading the Fremen people to take revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

It also saw British actress Florence Pugh warning against “the end of House Atreides”, as she joins the cast as Princess Irulan, daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy, played by Christopher Walken.

A fresh look at Walken’s character was shown in the new trailer, alongside Austin Butler as villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Villeneuve co-wrote the screenplay for the epic science-fiction drama with Jon Spaihts.

Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six – including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.