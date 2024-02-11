Woman firing rifle killed by off-duty police at Texas megachurch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman firing rifle killed by off-duty police at Texas megachurch

By Press Association
Police said they were called to the Lakewood Church in Houston (Pat Sullivan/AP)
A woman was killed by two off-duty officers after she entered the megachurch of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen in Houston, Texas, on Sunday and started shooting, police said.

They said a young child with the woman was critically hurt and another man nearby was wounded.

The off-duty officers were working as security at the church.

Houston police chief Troy Finner said the woman entered the church with a long gun and a backpack shortly before 2pm on Sunday, accompanied by a child about four or five years old.

He said the child was in a critical condition in hospital.

The shooting happened between services at the megachurch that is regularly attended by 45,000 people every week, making it the third largest megachurch in the US, according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

Mr Osteen’s televised sermons reach about 100 countries.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said “our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred”.

“She had a long gun, and it could have been a lot worse,” Mr Finner said at a news conference.

Mr Osteen said the shooting could have been much worse if it had happened during the larger 11am service.

“We’re devastated,” he said, adding that he would pray for the victims and their families.

Witnesses told reporters that they heard multiple gunshots at about the time the church’s Spanish language service was to begin.

Christina Rodriguez, who was inside the church, told Houston television station KTRK that she “started screaming ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter’,” and then she and others ran to a library inside the building, then stood in a stairway before they were told it was safe to leave.

People stood outside the building as authorities evacuated the church.

Officials later said a reunification centre had been set up at a nearby gym for people to find their loved ones.