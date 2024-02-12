Ben Affleck serenades wife Jennifer Lopez in hilarious Super Bowl advert

Actor Ben Affleck serenades his wife Jennifer Lopez with his band The DunKings in a hilarious Super Bowl advert.

Long-time friend and actor Matt Damon join Affleck’s band, along with American football star Tom Brady and rapper Jack Harlow.

The advert, for the American coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin, begins with Lopez hanging out in a recording studio with rapper Fat Joe, while Affleck is outside being advised by Harlow not to proceed with his plan, saying: “I don’t think you should do this.”

In 2023, the married couple featured in another Dunkin Super Bowl advert in which Lopez paid a visit to Affleck while he was working at a Dunkin drive-thru.

Recalling that moment, Affleck says: “Last year, she came to my work; now I get to show her what I can do.”

Ignoring advice, Affleck storms into the studio with his band, declares “Here comes the Boston Massacre”, and performs a song about Dunkin.

Damon tells Affleck: “Sometimes it’s really hard to be your friend”, and Affleck replies: “You said you were going to support me.”

The pair co-wrote and starred in the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting in 1997, which also starred late actor and comedian Robin Williams.

After the band stops singing, Damon says to Lopez: “How do you like them doughnuts?” – a reference to a famous line in Good Will Hunting.

He then adds shamefully: “I’m so sorry”, and NFL star Brady, asks Lopez in a hopeful tone: “Are we gonna be on the album?”

Lopez then tells Affleck: “We talked about this”, and Affleck replies: “That’s cold.”

The band leave the studio, but Lopez invites Brady – a seven-time Super Bowl winner and minority owner of Championship football side Birmingham City – to stay.

Affleck and Lopez got married in Las Vegas in 2022. They had previously dated in the early 2000s and reunited in 2021.