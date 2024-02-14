Pulp flies in traditional orange battle during Italian carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pulp flies in traditional orange battle during Italian carnival

By Press Association
People attend the Battle of the Oranges (Antonio Calanni/AP)
People attend the Battle of the Oranges (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Over three pulpy days, nearly 1,000 tons of oranges were thrown in the re-creation of a medieval battle that has become the centrepiece of the northern Italian town of Ivrea’s annual carnival.

Some 50 horse-drawn carriages transport the oranges to piazzas throughout the town, where teams gather to pelt each other with oranges.

People pelt each other with oranges (Antonio Calanni/AP)

It is not long before the aranceri, or orange throwers, are drenched in pulp. Bystanders also get caught in the spray.

The origin of the food fight is believed to date to about 1200 and the revolt against a tyrannical baron, resulting in his overthrow, the destruction of his castle and the creation of a free municipality.

The battle was originally waged with beans, changing to oranges some time along the way. The northern Piedmont region is not known for its orange groves and they arrive from southern Italy.

People wear protection helmets (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Organisers say it is a waste-free event, since they buy oranges that do not make the grade and would otherwise be thrown out.

By the end of each day, piazzas are covered in a layer of pulp, the result of tons of oranges not only being thrown but trodden on by the thousands of tourists and residents who flood the city during the three-day event, which ended on Tuesday.

The oranges are gathered by ploughs and taken to the town’s compost centre.