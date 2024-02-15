I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

By Press Association
Vladimir Putin speaks to scientists at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would prefer to see US President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced than Donald Trump.

Speaking in an interview with a correspondent of Russian state television, Mr Putin declared that he will work with any US leader who is elected, but noted unequivocally that he would prefer Mr Biden’s victory when asked who would be a better choice from the point of view of Russia.

“Biden, he’s more experienced, more predictable, he’s a politician of the old formation,” Putin said. “But we will work with any US leader whom the American people trust.”

Asked about speculation on Mr Biden’s health issues, Mr Putin responded that “I’m not a doctor and I don’t consider it proper to comment on that.”

President Biden’s team worked to alleviate Democratic concerns over alarms raised by a special counsel about Biden’s age and memory.

They came in a report determining that the president would not be charged with any criminal activity for possessing classified documents after he left office.

Mr Putin noted that the talk about Mr Biden’s health comes as “the election campaign is gaining speed in the US, and it’s taking an increasingly sharp course”.

He added that allegations of Mr Biden’s health problems were also circulating at the time when they met in Switzerland in June 2021, adding that he witnessed the contrary and saw the US leader in a good shape.

Vladimir Putin, right, is interviewed on Russian state television (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“They talked about him being incapacitated, but I saw nothing of the kind,” Mr Putin said. “Yes, he was peeking at his papers, to be honest, I was peeking at mine, not a big deal.”

At the same time, Mr Putin noted that he sees the Biden administration policy as wrong.

Russia-West ties have plunged to their lowest levels since the Cold War era after Mr Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

“I believe that the position of the current administration is badly flawed and wrong, and I have told President Biden about that,” Putin said.

Asked about Mr Trump’s statement on Saturday, in which he said he once warned he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to Nato member nations that are “delinquent” in devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defence, Mr Putin responded that it is up to the US to determine its role in the alliance.

Mr Trump’s statement sharply contrasted with Mr Biden’s pledge “to defend every inch of NATO territory,” as the alliance commits all members to do in case of attack.

“He has his own view on how relations with allies should develop,” Mr Putin said about Mr Trump.

“From his point of view, there is some logic in this, while from the point of view of the Europeans, there is no logic at all, and they would like the US to keep carrying out some functions they have fulfilled since the formation of Nato free of charge.”

He described NATO as a “US foreign policy tool,” adding that “if the US thinks that it no longer needs this tool it’s up to it to decide.”