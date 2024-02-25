The Devil Wears Prada stars lead cast reunions at SAG Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Devil Wears Prada stars lead cast reunions at SAG Awards

By Press Association
Emily Blunt, left, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway, right, present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/PA)
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt from The Devil Wears Prada kicked off a number of high-profile cast reunions as they appeared together on stage at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The trio, who starred in the hit 2006 film, presented the award for best male actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

Streep, wearing a burgundy Prada, long-sleeved dress, appeared to fall into the microphone on stage before saying: “Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope,” before Blunt and Hathaway appeared on stage with both the items in a nod to their previous film roles.

In the film, Streep played Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, with Blunt as her long-term assistant Emily Charlton and Hathaway as new assistant Andrea Sachs.

“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt said, to which Streep strongly disagreed.

“No, no. That wasn’t a question,” Hathaway told Streep, in a nod to an infamous Miranda line.

Blunt also quoted Miranda, telling Streep: “By all means move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me.”

The Lord Of The Rings co-stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin also reunited on stage to present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, revealed why Wood, who played Frodo Baggins, never received his SAG Award trophy after the hit film picked up a gong two decades ago.

Astin said: “It’s been 20 years and yet I’m sorry you couldn’t be there that night.”

Wood joked about their win, saying: “Sean, you were supposed to collect my statue for me if we won, what happened to it?”

“Well, it’s somewhere. If, by somewhere, you mean frodo-fan-7-11’s shelf because he bought it on eBay. Sorry,” Astin joked.

30th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Julie Bowen, from left, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The cast of Modern Family also reunited on stage with stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ed O’Neill taking aim at their lives after the hit show aired its final season.

Vergara praised the recent success of her Netflix show Griselda, while O’Neill admitted he missed the money Modern Family brought and Stonestreet joked that he could call Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from the stage.

The cast of hit series Breaking Bad, including star Bryan Cranston, were spotted on stage to present an award.