Zendaya, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh among stars to present at Oscars

By Press Association
Zendaya, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh among stars to present at Oscars (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Zendaya, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh among stars to present at Oscars (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Organisers have revealed the first group of star-studded presenters for the 96th annual Oscars ceremony.

Dune star Zendaya will join Academy Award-winner Al Pacino and three-time nominee Michelle Pfeiffer to present during showbiz’s biggest night of the year, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.

Also presenting will be last year’s four acting winners: Brendan Fraser from The Whale, and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from Everything Everywhere All At Once, it was announced on Monday.

Joining the stars will be Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell and Matthew McConaughey, the ceremony’s executive producers Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan said.

More celebrities will be added to the presenting line-up ahead of the ceremony, hosted for the fourth time by late-night, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The 56-year-old will front the show for the second consecutive year, having hosted back-to-back Academy Award broadcasts in 2017 and 2018, the first of which saw the La La Land and Moonlight best picture announcement mix-up.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on March 10.