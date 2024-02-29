Canada says it is working to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canada says it is working to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible

By Press Association
Canada’s minister of international development Ahmed Hussen talks aid for Gaza during Question Period in Ottawa (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

Canada will airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip at the first opportunity,  a cabinet minister has said.

The update comes after Canadian international development minister Ahmed Hussen said politicians in Ottawa were exploring new options to deliver aid.

He said providing airdrops with like-minded nearby countries, such as Jordan, was on the table.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinians wait for humanitarian aid on a beachfront in Gaza City (Mahmoud Essa/AP)

Mr Hussen said last week that the provision of aid is nowhere near what is needed, with a tedious inspection process slowing down supplies arriving by truck.

He made the comments following a trip to the Rafah border crossing, which is the only way in or out of the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Canada has put 74 million dollars (£58.5 million) towards aid for the besieged territory since the start of the conflict, including 30 million dollars (£23.6 million) committed in January.