US star Billy Porter ‘heartbroken’ after death of mother aged 79

US singer and actor Billy Porter has announced the death of his mother aged 79, following a “long and hard” fight.

The Broadway star previously explained his mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford, had been born with a degenerative disability that had progressed and worsened over time.

“We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms,” Porter said, sharing a series of pictures and videos of his mother on Instagram.

“Mummy lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her.

“She was the personification of true Christianity and her unconditional love is a template that the world could benefit from employing.”

He continued: “Her example is what we continue to strive for. We are heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended.

“Her fight was long and hard – she did it with grace and integrity.”

Porter added that his mother will “remain forever” in his heart following her death.

Among those paying tribute was Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, who said she was sending “hugs, love and condolences”,

US actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, who starred in hit films including Bring It On, told Porter she was “praying for you and all her loved ones”.

In January, Grammy and Tony-winning star Porter said that he was “grateful” to spend another birthday with his mother, telling his fans to “please hold your loved ones close”.