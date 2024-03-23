Canada holds state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canada holds state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney

By Press Association
The family of Brian Mulroney at the funeral (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/AP)
The family of Brian Mulroney at the funeral (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/AP)

Politicians, dignitaries and celebrities joined members of the public on Saturday at a state funeral to honour Brian Mulroney, one of Canada’s most significant prime ministers, who in the 1980s solidified trade ties with the US and spoke out against apartheid in South Africa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and hockey great Wayne Gretzky were among mourners at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica.

Mr Mulroney, who died on February 29 aged 84, was prime minister for nine years between 1984 and 1993 and led the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada.

“He shaped our history. He got the big things right,” Mr Trudeau said to reporters outside the church before going in. “He had a huge impact.”

Canada Mulroney Funeral
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau places his hand on the coffin (Ryan Remiorz /The Canadian Press/AP)

Mr Mulroney’s legacy includes the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed between Canada, the United States and Mexico during his time as prime minister, his participation in the fight against South African apartheid, the 1991 acid rain accord with the US, and the introduction of an unpopular sales tax that represents a significant amount of government revenue.

Mr Trudeau, Mr Gretzky and others delivered eulogies.

“Mr Mulroney was one of the greatest prime ministers we ever had,” Mr Gretzky said.

Former US secretary of state James Baker was to deliver an eulogy, but could not attend because of recent back surgery.

Tim McBride, a former senior White House official who worked with Mr Baker during George. H. W. Bush’s presidency, delivered Mr Baker’s remarks in his place.

Canada Mulroney-Funeral
Actor Ryan Reynolds, second from left, and former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press/AP)

“Brian Mulroney was an inspirational leader and a beautiful human being and above all to those of us south of the Canadian border, Brian Mulroney was a friend, a staunch, supportive friend who had the confidence to tell us when he thought a different American approach might serve our country better.

“We always listened to Brian Mulroney,” Mr McBride said.

The funeral follows four days of public tributes in Montreal and Ottawa during which political dignitaries and members of the public filed past Mr Mulroney’s coffin and paid their respects to his wife and four children.

“Every day of my life my dad told me that I was the greatest daughter that God put on this earth. Now we all know how much he liked hyperbole, but how lucky am I,” Caroline Mulroney, his daughter, said in her eulogy.

“He gave me love, confidence and strength, we are heartbroken by our loss. We adored him. I miss you daddy.”

Canada Mulroney Funeral
Caroline Mulroney delivers a eulogy (Ryan Remiorz /The Canadian Press/AP)

Mr Mulroney had enduring friendships with former US presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush and gave eulogies at both funerals.

Mr Reagan and Mr Mulroney became friends as two national leaders during the last decade of the Cold War. Mr Mulroney’s nine years in power overlapped with Mr Bush’s four.

It was Mr Mulroney’s amiable relationship with his southern counterparts that helped develop a free trade treaty, a hotly contested pact at the time.

The trade deal led to a permanent realignment of the Canadian economy and huge increases in north-south trade.

Mr Mulroney was first elected in 1984 after winning the largest majority in Parliament in Canadian history, but he left almost a decade later with the lowest approval rating in Canadian history.

His Progressive Conservative party suffered a devastating defeat just after he left office. But in the years after the loss, prime ministers sought his advice.