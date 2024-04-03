Nick Cannon reveals two-year-old son diagnosed with autism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Cannon reveals two-year-old son diagnosed with autism

By Press Association
Nick Cannon reveals two-year-old son diagnosed with autism (Steve Bukley/Alamy/PA)
US comedian and presenter Nick Cannon has revealed the two-year-old son he shares with Abby De La Rosa has been diagnosed with autism.

The pair announced the news to mark World Autism Awareness Day, which they said was “beyond meaningful” after their son Zillion Heir was “recently diagnosed”.

“Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new every day. His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters,” a shared Instagram post said.

“On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding.

“Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion.”

The pair said their son “joins the unique energy” of a “few dynamic individuals” such as Nikola Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michelangelo.

The US Masked Singer host Cannon and De La Rosa share twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as one-year-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

Cannon is also father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, seven-year-old son Golden Sagon, three-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and one-year-old son Rise Messiah, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell.

The 82nd Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were married from 2008 until 2016 (Ian West/PA)

He also shares a one-year-old son, Legendary Love, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi and a one-year-old daughter named Onyx Ice, with The Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

In 2021, Cannon said his heart was “shattered” following the death of his five-month-old son Zen after suffering from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

He previously revealed that just days after the birth of their son, he and Alyssa Scott grew concerned about his breathing patterns, and the baby later died on December 5 2021.

He also shares a one-year-old daughter, Halo Marie, with US model Scott.