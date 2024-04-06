2,000 people evacuated after floods break dam in Russian city

Floods caused by rising water levels in the Ural River broke a dam in a city near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, forcing some 2,000 people to evacuate, local authorities have said.

The dam broke in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, less than 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) north of the border on Friday night, according to Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupitsa.

By Saturday morning, more than 2,400 residential buildings in the city of 200,000 were flooded and electricity was cut off in several areas.

A Russian Emergency Ministry worker carries a dog during an evacuation of local residents after part of a dam burst, causing flooding in Orsk (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

Evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

Footage from Orsk showed water covering the streets dotted with one-storey houses.

According to local authorities, the dam could withstand water levels up to 5.5 metres (nearly 18ft).

On Saturday morning, the water level reached about 9.3 metres (30.51ft) and rising, Mr Kozupitsa said.

Authorities also said floods affected other places in the region, located in the Ural Mountains area, causing the evacuation of nearly 4,000 people.

Emergency workers aboard an amphibious vehicle look to evacuate local residents in Orsk (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

It was not clear whether the 2,000 already evacuated in Orsk were included in that number.

The Ural River, about 2,428 kilometres (1,509 miles) long, flows from the southern section of the Urals into the north end of the Caspian Sea, through Russia and Kazakhstan.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe to look into suspected construction safety regulation violations and negligence that could have caused the dam to break.