News

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend hopeful sentence will ‘deter future conduct’

By Press Association
Jonathan Majors (Seth Wenig/AP)
Jonathan Majors (Seth Wenig/AP)

The former girlfriend of Jonathan Majors has said she hopes that him being sentenced to complete a year-long domestic violence programme will “serve as a deterrent to future conduct”.

Majors, who had played Kang the Conqueror in Marvel film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and a variant of the character in the Loki series, avoided jail time at a court in New York on Monday.

He was convicted in December by a Manhattan jury of misdemeanour assault and a harassment violation against his former partner Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors at the screening of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania in London last year (Ian West/PA)

Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced him to conditional discharge, which requires that he must complete a domestic violence intervention programme in his home city of Los Angeles over a 52-week period, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Jabbari’s lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Grace is very satisfied with today’s sentence.

“She is hopeful that 52 weeks of in-person domestic violence programming will serve as a deterrent to future conduct by Mr Majors.

“She is incredibly grateful to the Sanctuary for Families in New York and Women’s Aid in the United Kingdom for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this very difficult criminal process.”

The British dancer had first met him in August 2021 in London on the set of the third Ant Man movie, where she was working as a movement coach.

Majors also has to continue with mental health therapy, which his lawyers say he has been participating in, and is not allowed to contact Jabbari.

He faces a year in jail if found in violation of the terms.

Majors had strongly denied the allegations.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Jonathan Majors at the world premiere of No Time To Die in 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In March, Jabbari filed a lawsuit in New York federal court, alleging she was a victim of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation.

The court documents claim Majors subjected Jabbari to a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023”, detailing several alleged violent interactions.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry said he is “preparing counterclaims against Ms Jabbari”.

After being found guilty, Majors was dropped from the upcoming phase of the Marvel universe films as Kang, after playing a variant supervillain character called He Who Remains in Loki season one and two.

He previously appeared in drama The Last Black Man In San Francisco, HBO horror series Lovecraft Country, boxing movie Creed III and western film The Harder They Fall.