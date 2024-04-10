Hopes fading for four missing after deadly blast at Italian hydroelectric plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Hopes fading for four missing after deadly blast at Italian hydroelectric plant

By Press Association
The explosion happened at a hydroelectric plant close to the city of Bologna (Antonio Calanni/AP)
The explosion happened at a hydroelectric plant close to the city of Bologna (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Search and rescue operations are continuing at a hydroelectric plant close to the northern Italian city of Bologna a day after a devastating blast killed at least three workers, injured five and left four missing.

“We are working, but with a few hopes of finding missing people alive,” said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italian firefighters.

“We are working in very complex and difficult conditions. The floor hit by the explosion was dry and now has 50 centimetres of water.”

The massive explosion on Tuesday rocked the plant at about 40 metres below the water level, causing flooding and the collapse of part of the nine-storey underground structure.

Firefighters work at the scene of the explosion at the Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant
Firefighters work at the scene of the explosion at the Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The blast at energy company Enel Green Power’s Bargi plant happened during maintenance work.

A fire broke out when a turbine exploded on the eighth floor below the surface, flooding the floor below, Bologna prefect Attilio Visconti said.

According to the first reconstructions of the accident by witnesses and survivors, the blast happened during a testing operation that involved about 15 workers, almost all employees of three external companies hired by Enel.

Local prosecutors were expected to launch an investigation.

The Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant
The Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, said the structure was “a historic power plant for us”, providing jobs for many families.

“Today, a drama occurred. Our world collapsed,” he said on Tuesday, adding that three of the injured were in a serious condition.

The artificial Suviana Lake was formed by the construction of a dam from 1928-32 and is located in a regional park. Enel Green Power said in a statement on Tuesday there was no damage to the dam.