Shakira announces world tour during surprise Coachella appearance

By Press Association
Shakira announces world tour during surprise Coachella appearance (Doug Peters/PA)
Shakira announces world tour during surprise Coachella appearance (Doug Peters/PA)

Shakira has announced an upcoming world tour during a surprise performance at Coachella.

The Colombian singer appeared as a guest during the set of Argentinian music producer and DJ Bizarrap to perform their new track La Fuerte and BZRP Music Sessions, Vol 53.

During her performance, the backdrop behind her changed to say “Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”.

The 47-year-old told the crowd at the Californian festival: “Finally, we are going on tour. Starting here, this November in this city, can’t wait.”

The Hips Don’t Lie star also told the festival audience “this is amazing” when she first appeared wearing a red glittery ensemble with matching red boots.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, released last month, is the 12th studio album from the singer and first in seven years.

The announcement comes a day after the She Wolf singer posted a message on Instagram in Spanish, which translated to “the wolf is coming”.

Coachella takes place over two weekends from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 and will feature headline performances from Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and a No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani.

US singer Del Rey, who rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die, last appeared at the festival on her debut in 2014.

No Doubt – Grammy Awards
No Doubt with lead singer Gwen Stefani will reunite at Coachella (Rich Lee/PA)

The Summertime Sadness star was scheduled to feature in the 2020 line-up which was cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.

The 38-year-old hit the headlines last year after she arrived late for her performance at the BST Hyde Park festival in London, just weeks after her microphone was cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.

Coachella, renowned for attracting celebrities and influencers from across the world, will also see performances from Mexican singer Peso Pluma and South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou.