Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out together at Coachella

US superstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities watching rapper Ice Spice perform at Coachella.

The California music festival is renowned for attracting celebrities and influencers from across the world.

Shake It Off singer Swift, alongside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, applauded as US star Ice Spice played Swift’s hit 2022 track Karma during her Saturday set and made a heart with her hands towards the pop star.

It comes two months after Swift rushed on to the field at the Super Bowl to kiss Kelce and congratulate his third victory in five years, after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers to the trophy.

During the first weekend of Coachella, the couple also reportedly watched Swift’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff perform with his band Bleachers, before attending the Neon Carnival after party – with Swift wearing a New Heights hat in a nod to the podcast from Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce.

Also at the Ice Spice set was Irish actor Barry Keoghan, wearing a satin scarf around his face, alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter – who has just finished opening for Swift’s Eras tour and performed on Friday at Coachella.

Similarly, Justin Bieber was filmed enjoying the performance after a reunion backstage with Jaden Smith.

The pair collaborated on 2010 hit track Never Say Never which featured as the theme song for The Karate Kid, led by Smith.

In a video circulating online, Smith is seen hugging Bieber from behind as Bieber kisses him on the cheek.

The weekend also saw celebrity appearances including from Twilight star Robert Pattinson with his partner Suki Waterhouse after she performed at the festival on Friday, revealing the pair had recently welcomed their first daughter.

Two-time Oscar winner Billie Eilish was also at the festival, making a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline slot on Friday, as well as performing Mr Brightside by The Killers at the Do LaB stage on Saturday.