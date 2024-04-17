US stars Ashanti and Nelly are engaged and expecting first child together

Grammy-winning singers Ashanti and Nelly have revealed they are engaged and expecting their first child together.

US star Ashanti, who rekindled her romance with Nelly last year after first being linked in 2003, announced the pregnancy news with an Instagram video showing her getting ready for a performance.

In the video “baby baby baby baby,” Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas, asks her how much time she’ll need to get ready for the show. The Foolish singer appears in a glitter fur ensemble and says, “I’m going to need about nine months.”

The 43-year-old later confirmed she was engaged to Just A Dream singer Nelly, real name Cornell Haynes Jr.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti told Essence magazine.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiance, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

It marks Ashanti’s first child and Dilemma singer Nelly’s fifth.

The 49-year-old shares a daughter and a son with his former partner, Channetta Valentine, and he adopted the two children of his late sister, Jackie Donahue, after she died of leukaemia in 2005.

The family starred in the reality TV show Nellyville in 2014 alongside Nelly’s then-girlfriend Shantel Jackson.