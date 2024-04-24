Alec Baldwin’s lawyers accuse prosecution of ‘abuse of power’ in Rust case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers accuse prosecution of ‘abuse of power’ in Rust case

By Press Association
Alec Baldwin's lawyers accuse prosecution of 'abuse of power' in Rust case
Alec Baldwin’s lawyers accuse prosecution of ‘abuse of power’ in Rust case (Cal Vornberger/Alamy)

Lawyers for Alec Baldwin have accused the state of a “stunning abuse of prosecutorial power” as they urge the court to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter case against the actor.

US star Baldwin is set to face a trial scheduled in July, in Santa Fe, New Mexico following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the western film set of Rust in October 2021 – after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off.

Baldwin will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial.

This was the sentence Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was given last week after she was found guilty by a jury on the same charge.

Baldwin Set Shooting
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week after she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter (Luis Sanchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

In March, Baldwin’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case, alleging violations of court orders and other legal faults by the prosecution in the grand jury process.

The actor’s legal team – led by Luke Nikas – has now filed new papers supporting their views, after the prosecution filed counter claims.

His lawyers have alleged that the prosecution’s reasoning for pursuing an indictment “are completely divorced from the public interest and reflect a stunning abuse of prosecutorial power”.

“The State’s response to Baldwin’s motion consists almost entirely of irrelevant, false, unsupported, and highly prejudicial statements that serve no legitimate purpose,” the new motion stated.

It also argues that a misdemeanor plea offer, that would carry no prison time for Baldwin, was withdrawn last year due to the prosecution’s “mistaken assumption” that the actor had commissioned a documentary film about Rust and sought to interview witnesses.

Rust incident
Alec Baldwin practising drawing his revolver on the set of the Rust movie (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

Baldwin’s lawyers claim that the information that led to the prosecution rescinding the plea offer was “inaccurate”.

“Baldwin never commissioned a documentary about Rust or Hutchins death,” the new documents state.

In their initial response, the prosecution claimed Baldwin’s lawyers had lied and misled the court, and insisted Baldwin should stand trial for his role in Ms Hutchins’ death.

The prosecution, led by Kari Morrissey, have been contacted for comment.

