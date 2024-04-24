Ukrainian officials thank US for military aid to help stop Russian onslaught

Ukrainian officials have expressed thanks for a fresh batch of US military aid that threw Kyiv’s armed forces a lifeline in their war with Russia – although the supplies are not expected to have an immediate impact on the battlefield.

Ukrainian troops have faced acute shortages of shells and air defence systems as political quarrels in Washington held up the aid for months.

This allowed the Kremlin’s forces to edge forward in some parts of eastern Ukraine by sheer weight of troop numbers and firepower in what has largely become a war of attrition.

The US decision came as the Kremlin’s army extended its bombardment of the north-eastern Kharkiv region and Ukrainian long-range drones struck more fuel and energy facilities inside Russia.

The key now is speed. The speed of implementing agreements with partners on the supply of weapons for our warriors. The speed of eliminating all Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions. The speed of finding political solutions to protect lives from Russian terror. Every leader… pic.twitter.com/hEG5cKJmO3 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US senate for approving the 61 billion-dollar (£49.1 billion) aid package late on Tuesday.

Mr Zelensky said on X: “Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, artillery and air defence are extremely important tools for the quick restoration of a just peace.”

He urged quick deployment of the hardware that Kyiv expects to receive in the coming weeks and months.

“The key now is speed,” he said in a later post.

Two Russian S-300 missiles struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city near the border with Russia, during the night, injuring six people, and another two hit the Kharkiv region town of Zolochiv where no casualties were reported, local officials said.

Ukrainian officials hope the US aid can be deployed quickly (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office/ via AP)

Another missile hit the southern city of Odesa, injuring one woman, mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said.

Ukrainian drones, meanwhile, targeted Russian infrastructure, setting ablaze two energy facilities in the western Smolensk region.

Regional head Vasily Anokhin said the attack struck “civilian fuel and energy facilities” but provided no further details.

Russia’s defence ministry said that eight drones were shot down overnight in the Belgorod, Smolensk, Kursk and Voronezh regions.