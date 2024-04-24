Ukrainian officials thank US for military aid to help stop Russian onslaught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian officials thank US for military aid to help stop Russian onslaught

By Press Association
A fresh Russian attack struck a residential area in Kharkiv (AP)
Ukrainian officials have expressed thanks for a fresh batch of US military aid that threw Kyiv’s armed forces a lifeline in their war with Russia – although the supplies are not expected to have an immediate impact on the battlefield.

Ukrainian troops have faced acute shortages of shells and air defence systems as political quarrels in Washington held up the aid for months.

This allowed the Kremlin’s forces to edge forward in some parts of eastern Ukraine by sheer weight of troop numbers and firepower in what has largely become a war of attrition.

The US decision came as the Kremlin’s army extended its bombardment of the north-eastern Kharkiv region and Ukrainian long-range drones struck more fuel and energy facilities inside Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US senate for approving the 61 billion-dollar (£49.1 billion) aid package late on Tuesday.

Mr Zelensky said on X: “Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, artillery and air defence are extremely important tools for the quick restoration of a just peace.”

He urged quick deployment of the hardware that Kyiv expects to receive in the coming weeks and months.

“The key now is speed,” he said in a later post.

Two Russian S-300 missiles struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city near the border with Russia, during the night, injuring six people, and another two hit the Kharkiv region town of Zolochiv where no casualties were reported, local officials said.

Damage in Kharkiv
Ukrainian officials hope the US aid can be deployed quickly (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office/ via AP)

Another missile hit the southern city of Odesa, injuring one woman, mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said.

Ukrainian drones, meanwhile, targeted Russian infrastructure, setting ablaze two energy facilities in the western Smolensk region.

Regional head Vasily Anokhin said the attack struck “civilian fuel and energy facilities” but provided no further details.

Russia’s defence ministry said that eight drones were shot down overnight in the Belgorod, Smolensk, Kursk and Voronezh regions.