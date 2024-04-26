Brazil buries bodies of migrants who drifted in African boat to Amazon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brazil buries bodies of migrants who drifted in African boat to Amazon

By Press Association
Authorities stand next to the nine coffins that contain the remains of unidentified migrants, at the Sao Jorge cemetery, in Belem, Para state, Brazil (Paulo Santos/AP)
The bodies of nine migrants found on an African boat off the northern coast of Brazil’s Amazon region were buried in a solemn ceremony in the Para state capital of Belem.

Fishermen off the coast of Para found the boat adrift on April 13, carrying the bodies that were already decomposing.

Brazilian officials later said documents found in the vessel indicated that the victims were migrants from Mali and Mauritania and that the boat had departed the latter country after January 17.

Police and firefighters attend the burial of nine unidentified migrants at the Sao Jorge cemetery, in Belem, Para state, Brazil
Brazil’s federal police said later that the bodies were of adults or teenagers whose exact age could not be determined.

Agents found two documents — an identity card from Mauritania and a register of entry in Mauritania that belonged to someone from Mali.

The deceased migrants were buried in a secular ceremony organised by a number of groups involved in their recovery, such as the UN Refugee Agency, the Red Cross and the International Organisation for Migration, as well as Brazilian police, navy and civil defence agencies.

A tropical rain fell as their coffins were lowered into graves dug into the earth and those present watched in respectful silence.

Their roughly 12 metre boat was carrying 25 raincoats and 27 mobile phones, suggesting the original number of passengers was significantly higher.

This also implies that people of other nationalities may have been among the deceased, local officials have said.

Federal police superintendent Jose Roberto Peres
Brazil’s federal police said it is unlikely they will extract any information from the phones due to the oxidation they were subjected to.

The force also added they had found paper notes in the boat with phone numbers from Mauritania, Mali and Congo.

A kind of stove and two containers that could have carried water or fuel were also found among the remains.

It was a rustic blue-and-white fiberglass boat that, when found, had neither motor, tiller nor rudder.

Its canoe shape is similar to Mauritanian fishing boats often used by migrants fleeing West Africa and aiming to enter the European Union via Spain’s Canary Islands.

So far, none of the victims have been identified.

A label with the number 5 to mark one of nine unidentified migrants, sits on a freshly dug grave during a burial service, at Sao Jorge cemetery, in Belem
Authorities said the manner of their burial would allow for subsequent exhumations in case families of the deceased were located and wished to transfer the bodies back to their home countries.

This year the number of people attempting the crossing from the northwest coast of Africa to the EU has seen a 500% spike, with the majority departing from Mauritania, according to Spain’s interior ministry.

But it is a dangerous route with strong Atlantic winds, and boats that go off course can stay adrift for months and be swept away to distant destinations, often leading migrants to die of dehydration and malnutrition.