Premier League chief says Manchester City case will be resolved ‘in near future’

By Press Association
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters was speaking at the European Leagues general assembly (Steven Paston/PA)
The Premier League case against Manchester City over alleged breaches of its financial rules “will resolve itself in the near future”, its chief executive Richard Masters has said.

City remain in pole position to retain their title following a 4-0 win over Brighton on Thursday night, which would be their second since 115 charges were laid against them by the Premier League in February last year.

Asked whether a second City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Masters said: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

Manchester City beat Brighton on Thursday to keep the pressure on Arsenal
“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

An independent commission is set to hear the case later this year, but certainly not before the current campaign ends. Given the extent of the charges, a decision in the case may not come until next year.

City said at the time the charges were laid that they welcomed a review of this matter by an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

City trail Arsenal by a point heading into the weekend but have a game in hand on the Gunners. If they can win the title, it would be their fourth in a row and sixth in the last seven seasons.