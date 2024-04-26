Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine production designer Ray Chan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine production designer Ray Chan

By Press Association
Ryan Reynolds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has remembered Deadpool & Wolverine production designer Ray Chan following his death.

Chan first joined Marvel Studios as a supervising art director on Thor: The Dark World starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, before returning to the same role on Guardians Of The Galaxy, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

He also served as art director on Spider-Man: Far From Home with Tom Holland and Zendaya, before moving on to production designer on Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film.

“Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss,” Deadpool star Reynolds said on his Instagram story.

“There’s an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us. He was as valuable a creative force on Deadpool & Wolverine as the writers, director and stars.

“I don’t pretend to know every chapter of Ray’s heart, but I know it’s unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity.

“He built worlds from scratch – and did so in the most collaborative and inclusive ways.”

Reynolds, who stars as the Deadpool anti-hero alongside Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in the third film in the franchise, remembered his last conversation with Chan “exactly two weeks ago”.

“One of (the) last things I said to him was that he makes magic and there’s nobody on earth like him. He and I would also give each other a lot of good natured shit.

“So…of all the last things you could say to someone you adore, that’s a little scrap of consolation I’ll hang onto forever.”

Chan’s death was announced by Marvel Studios on Friday.

In a statement, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and executive producer Louis D’Esposito said: “Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios.

“He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with.

“He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful.

“We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Chan is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian.