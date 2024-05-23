Kelly Rowland responds to Cannes incident with security guard

Kelly Rowland said there were other women who attended the Cannes red carpet “who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off” as she referenced an apparent dispute with a female security guard.

The former Destiny’s Child singer posed for pictures at the premiere of film Marcello Mio when she seemingly became involved in a heated exchange with a member of staff.

The security guard held up her arms to guide 43-year-old Rowland up the stairs to the theatre when the apparent verbal dispute began, with the US singer pointing her finger at the staff member as she appeared upset.

Kelly Rowland attends the 30th edition of the amfAR Gala during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)

Rowland addressed the incident during the amfAR gala in Cannes, which saw Hollywood A-listers Demi Moore and Cher among the stars supporting to raise money for Aids research.

On the red carpet, Rowland told the Associated Press (AP): “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. And, I have a boundary. And I stand by those boundaries and that is it.

“There were other women who attended that carpet, who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.

“I stood my ground. And she felt she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground and that was it.”

A representative from the Cannes Film Festival has been contacted for comment.

Ghost actress Moore hosted the 30th edition of the amfAR gala on Thursday, veteran singer Cher delivered a “special musical moment” while US star Nick Jonas and British singer Jess Glynne performed.

The star-studded guest list also included Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, model Heidi Klum, and Sarah, Duchess of York, who attended an evening featuring a live auction and a fashion show curated by the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld.

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Cher attending the 30th edition of the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

It comes after the duchess was told by doctors in March that it appeared her malignant melanoma skin cancer had not spread.

It was her second bout of cancer after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery last year.

Meanwhile, Moore walked the red carpet ahead of the event in a white Loewe gown with a draping neckline which she accessorised with silver jewellery by Chopard.

Cher wore a black gown paired with an oversized black fur coat for the occasion.

She was joined on the carpet with her music executive partner Alexander “AE” Edwards, who wore a black suit and white shirt with no tie.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne walked the red carpet together at the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

Singer Glynne also walked the carpet while holding hands with sports pundit and girlfriend Alex Scott.

Glynne donned an elegant one-shoulder white gown while Scott wore an off-the-shoulder nude dress with intricate bead work and a sheer skirt.

Jonas also looked sharp in a white tuxedo jacket and the duchess opted for a cream dress which featured elegant beading and a translucent cape for the event.

Barbara Palvin and Leomie Anderson were among the models who featured in the fashion show held at the Hotel du Cap.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, model Winnie Harlow, German actress Diane Kruger and Groundhog Day actress Andie MacDowell were also among those in attendance.