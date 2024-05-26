Lithuanians head to polls in second round of presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lithuanians head to polls in second round of presidential election

By Press Association
Gitanas Nauseda is expected to win a second five-year term in office (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)
Lithuanians have returned to the polls for the second round of the Baltic country’s presidential election as incumbent Gitanas Nauseda seeks to hold off Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and secure another five-year term.

Mr Nauseda, 60, a moderate conservative, has been a strong backer of Ukraine, a position shared across most of the political spectrum.

He has been in office since 2019 and during that time Lithuania has given refuge to many who have fled an authoritarian crackdown in neighbouring Belarus and increased repression in Russia.

The president’s main tasks in Nato-member Lithuania’s political system are overseeing foreign and defence policy, along with acting as the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Given that Lithuania is strategically located on Nato’s eastern flank, the presidency of a relatively small nation is given added importance as tensions rise between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine.

Ingrida Simonyte
Presidential candidate Ingrida Simonyte is Lithuania’s current Prime Minister (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

The election comes as Russian gains in Ukraine are fuelling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions, particularly in the strategically important Baltic region.

After regaining its independence in 1991 from the Soviet Union, which occupied the southern-most Baltic country for five decades, Lithuania joined the European Union and Nato in 2004.

Both candidates have been outspoken critics of Moscow and of Minsk, a Russia ally.

Mr Nauseda, who is favoured to win another five-year term, is a former banker who entered politics with his successful presidential run in 2019.

He and Ms Simonyte won the first round of the election but failed to muster the 50% of votes needed to win the presidency outright.

Mr Nauseda won the first round on May 12 with 44% of the votes and Mr Simonyte secured nearly 20%.

Both Mr Nauseda and Ms Simonyte, who became prime minister in 2020, also ran against each other in the presidential run-off in 2019, which Mr Nauseda won with 66% of the votes.

Lithuania’s Central Electoral Commission is expected to announce the outcome of the election on Monday.