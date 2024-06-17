Albanian gangsters forced man to tend £110,000 Aberdeen cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Albanian gangsters forced man to tend £110,000 Aberdeen cannabis farm

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Astrit Veliu agreed to look after the George Street operation because he was 'desperate, destitute, vulnerable and terrified'.

By Joanne Warnock
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.

A man who was forced to grow more than £110,000 of cannabis on behalf of Albanian gangsters has been jailed.

Astrit Veliu, 53, who has been on remand since last year, pled guilty to the two charges of growing and supplying the Class B drug and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody.

Police raided a flat on George Street last year and found Astrit there with dozens of mature cannabis plants and dozens more smaller saplings.

The highest estimated value of the mature plants was £55,890 and the saplings, if grown to maturity, could have sold for £54,270 – a total of £110,160.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court police had been tipped off about a cannabis farm at the flat and went there on August 22 last year.

“Officers could hear droning noises coming from within which were suspected to be the noise of fans which are synonymous with cannabis cultivations,” Ms Simpson said.

“Upon entering it was found to contain a well-established cannabis cultivation within three rooms which consisted of 69 mature plans split between two rooms and 67 saplings within one room.”

Extensive cultivation system

The court heard that the flat had been “extensively modified” with false walls, lights, fans, air filtration systems and the electricity meter being bypassed.

Veliu, an Albanian national who does not speak English, was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite and was remanded prison after a court appearance on August 24 2023.

Veliu’s defence agent Tony Burgess argued that the sapling plants were not worth such a high value and asked for the sheriff to sentence his client accordingly.

Suggesting his client had been coerced into guarding the plants, Mr Burgess said Veliu was “desperate, destitute, vulnerable and terrified”.

He said: “Albanian criminals had made threats and they follow through with their threats.

“That is the position he found himself in.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones accepted that the younger plants would not be worth as much at the time of Veliu’s arrest, but had the “potential” to fetch more.

He added: “The drug value is still high, and the cultivation operation was well-established.

“I will bear in mind the role you played on that basis, and that you are a first offender.”

Veliu, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, backdated to August 2023.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dangerous mugger marched victim around Aberdeen city centre at knifepoint
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.
Notorious north-east paedophile had toddler murder video among sick collection on phone
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'It was pure betrayal': Aberdeen firm hits out at former worker who embezzled £30,000
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.
Careless driving near school was 'momentary lack of attention'
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.
Dufftown man's dogs suffered horrific injuries during badger baiting incidents
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.
Second pint of ale proves to be drink-driver's undoing
Barron Taylor Street, Inverness.
American tourist's first taste of whisky lands him in court on assault charge
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who installed CCTV to record girlfriend also captured his own abusive actions
Astrit Veliu admitted growing the cannabis at a flat on George Street.
Offshore worker left victim scarred after assault outside Aberdeen pub