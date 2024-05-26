Death toll after Papua New Guinea landslide soars to more than 670

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Death toll after Papua New Guinea landslide soars to more than 670

By Press Association
An injured person is carried on a stretcher to seek medical assistance after the landslide (Benjamin Sipa/International Organisation for Migration/AP)
An injured person is carried on a stretcher to seek medical assistance after the landslide (Benjamin Sipa/International Organisation for Migration/AP)

The estimated death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea has soared to more than 670.

Serhan Aktoprak, chief of the UN migration agency’s mission in the South Pacific island nation, said the revised death toll is based on calculations by Yambali village and Enga provincial officials that more than 150 homes had been buried by Friday’s landslide. The previous estimate had been 60 homes.

Local officials had initially put the death toll on Friday at 100 or more. Only six bodies had been recovered by Sunday.

Rescuers had earlier said they had given up hope of finding more survivors under earth and rubble up to 26ft deep after the landslide hit Yambali a few hours before dawn on Friday.

Survivors are being moved to safer ground as unstable earth and tribal warfare, which is rife in the area, threatens the rescue effort.

Mr Aktoprak said: “Hopes to take the people out alive from the rubble have diminished now.

“People are coming to terms with this so there is a serious level of grieving and mourning.”

Heavy earth-moving equipment is yet to arrive at the mountainous location 370 miles north-west of the capital Port Moresby.

Government authorities are establishing evacuation centres on safer ground on either side of the massive swathe of debris that covers an area the size of three to four football fields and has cut the main road through the province.

Mr Aktoprak said working in the debris is very dangerous and the land is still sliding.

Landslide scene
People cross the landslide area in Yambali village, Papua New Guinea (Benjamin Sipa/International Organisation for Migration/AP)

As well as the blocked road, convoys that have transported food, water and other essential supplies since Saturday to the devastated village have faced risks related to tribal fighting in Tambitanis, which is about halfway along the route from the nearest large town. Papua New Guinea soldiers are providing security for the convoys.

Eight locals were killed in a clash between two rival clans on Saturday in a longstanding dispute unrelated to the landslide. Around 30 homes and five retail businesses were burned down in the fighting, local officials said.

Justine McMahon, country director of the humanitarian agency Care International, said moving survivors to “more stable ground” is an immediate priority, along with providing them with food, water and shelter.

Medical facilities were buried along with houses, several small businesses, a guest house, a school and a petrol station, officials said.

Ms McMahon said there are other health facilities in the region, the provincial government is sending health workers and the World Health Organisation is mobilising staff.

“There will be some support, but it’s such a spread out area that I think it will be quite a challenging situation,” she said.

“The scale of this disaster is quite immense.”