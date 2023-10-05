Most voters think Sunak is doing a bad job on his priorities – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most voters think Sunak is doing a bad job on his priorities – poll

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will address the Conservative Party Conference on Wednesday, but most of the public think he is doing a bad job on his five priorities.
A majority of the British public think Rishi Sunak is doing a bad job delivering on his priorities as the Prime Minister prepares to address his party’s annual conference.

Mr Sunak began the year setting out five priorities of halving inflation, growing the economy, cutting government debt, shortening NHS waiting lists and “stopping the boats”.

In a poll of 1,000 British adults, Ipsos UK found widespread dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister’s performance on all five priorities.

Dissatisfaction had also grown across the five policy areas since the pollster last asked about them in May.

On halving inflation, 57% said they thought Mr Sunak was doing a bad job, compared to 55% who said the same in May. Only 14% said they thought he was doing a good job, down from 17%.

Some 54% said he was doing a bad job on growing the economy, up from 50%, while 54% said he was doing a bad job on reducing the national debt, up from 49%.

On cutting NHS waiting lists, dissatisfaction has soared with 71% saying the Prime Minister is doing a bad job, compared to 62% in May, while almost two-thirds said he was doing a bad job on stopping small boats crossing the Channel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out five priorities at the beginning of the year, but has struggled to convince the public he is doing a good job on them (Yui Mok/PA)

Ipsos director of politics Keiran Pedley said: “These numbers reflect the scale of the challenge Rishi Sunak faces to turn the Conservatives fortunes around.

“Earlier this year he made five key pledges and invited the public to judge him on his success. However, right now, not only do the public not think his government is delivering but they tend to think it is doing worst on the issues of most importance to them.”

The poll, carried out between September 22 and 26 just before the start of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, found Mr Sunak’s personal unfavourability rating had reached its highest level yet.

Some 52% of people said they had an unfavourable view of the Prime Minister, compared to 24% who said they had a favourable view.

The public also had an unfavourable view of Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, with 42% saying they were unfavourable towards him and 28% saying they were favourable.

The poll comes as Mr Sunak prepares to deliver his first leader’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference after a week in which backbenchers have argued over tax cuts and he has faced pressure to confirm whether the Manchester leg of HS2 will be scrapped.

He is expected to pledge to focus on “long-term success” rather than “short-term advantage”, arguing “vested interests” have been “standing in the way of change” for 30 years.