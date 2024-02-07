MPs call for Bank of England to assess value when selling Government debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs call for Bank of England to assess value when selling Government debt

By Press Association
The Bank started quantitative tightening in 2022 (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Bank of England took a “leap in the dark” when it started to sell off Government debt in 2022 and was not paying any attention to getting value for taxpayers’ money, an influential group of MPs have said.

The Treasury Select Committee said it was important for the Bank’s key decision makers to focus on setting borrowing costs, but said that officials should start exploring how to ensure the pace of so-called quantitative tightening is at least partly based on value-for-money criteria.

The Bank said it would consider the Committee’s findings before responding.

The group of MPs said the Bank was the first major central bank in the world to embark on the tightening process, which essentially means selling off the Government debt that it has in order to remove money from the economy.

The debt it has sold off is the debt that it started buying in the 2008 financial crisis when the Bank wanted to add new money to a struggling economy.

The Bank then sits on the money that it has received from these sales, which in theory should help reduce inflation because there is less cash to be spent on goods and services.

It is one of the tools in the Bank’s arsenal, although its main way of getting inflation under control is to increase interest rates, which it has also been doing over the last two years.

In its report, the Treasury Committee said that the Bank had not been able to “fully consider the broader economic consequences” of its quantitative tightening (QT).

It said that economists were divided over the risks of tightening and how fast it should be carried out.

“While recognising that QT is not considered an active monetary policy tool by the Bank, the Committee determines that decisions are being taken regarding vast amounts of taxpayers’ money without any regard to value for money,” the group said.

Treasury committee chair Harriett Baldwin said: “It has become clear during the course of this inquiry that the decision to undertake a period of quantitative tightening is a leap in the dark for the UK economy.

“I recognise that the Bank of England does not have a crystal ball and is in uncharted waters, but more can be done to develop forecasting and modelling tools which can help us understand the risks and benefits of QT.

“With more public money at stake than was ever envisaged when QE (quantitative easing) was launched, the Bank and Treasury should take our advice and explore whether the usual value for money considerations can be factored in when deciding the pace and level of QT they implement.”

The Bank of England said: “We welcome the Committee’s report and will consider its findings carefully before responding. We continue to encourage active debate about our monetary policy decisions and their implementation.”