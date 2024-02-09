Ministers call in plans for golf course on protected land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers call in plans for golf course on protected land

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has called in plans to build a golf course on Coul Links in the Highlands (PA)
Scottish ministers will make the final decision on whether a golf course can be built on protected land in the Highlands.

The Scottish Government confirmed it has called in the decision to grant planning approval for the proposed Coul Links course north of Dornoch.

Highland Council last year gave planning permission to Communities for Coul for the project, even though the land has been designated as part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Communities for Coul says the site has become “so degraded that it needs the very best in 21st century conservation to restore and protect it”.

It added that having the course on “about 0.1%” of the SSSI would generate enough cash to restore and protect the whole area.

Scottish ministers refused to grant permission for a golf course on the same site in 2020.

Green Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess said the decision to call in this latest application is a “crucial decision for local wildlife and a big step towards protecting our iconic landscapes and nature”.

She was part of a 4,500-strong petition calling for ministers to review the council’s decision to grant planning permission.

Ms Burgess said: “Coul Links is a critically important site and should be celebrated and enhanced, not smothered with a golf course.

“The proposed development would be an act of environmental vandalism and would have a terrible impact on the rare species who depend on the specific habitat to live.

“That’s why it has been so firmly opposed by so many local people, conservation groups and wildlife champions.

Communities for Coul director Gordon Sutherland said it is “understandably disappointed” by the Scottish Government’s decision.

But he added: “We welcome the opportunity it gives us to formally address the environmental and economic benefits of our application and to correct the misinformation surrounding it.

“Communities for Coul is made up solely of local people, who have the unequivocal support of local communities.

“We hope that local democracy is respected and the Scottish Government allows fully informed, elected local representatives to decide what is best for the area.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government received a notification following the Highland Council’s decision to approve the application for a golf course at Coul Links.

“After giving full and proper consideration to the proposal, Scottish ministers decided to call in the application for their own determination.

“A reporter will now be appointed to examine these proposals and prepare a report and recommendation for Scottish ministers who will make the final decision on this planning application.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the merits of the proposed development at this stage.”