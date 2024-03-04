Reeves: It will take time for Labour government to undo Tories’ economic damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves: It will take time for Labour government to undo Tories’ economic damage

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has hit out at the Tories (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has hit out at the Tories (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rachel Reeves has admitted it would “take time” for a Labour government to “reverse the damage” the Tories have done to the economy over the past 14 years.

Addressing the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday evening ahead of the Budget, the shadow chancellor was expected to say that the British people could “see through” Jeremy Hunt’s ploy to adopt Labour’s non-dom tax plan and “max out” the fiscal headroom to fund a pre-election giveaway.

Nothing the Chancellor announces in Wednesday’s “Budget of failure” would change the fact that “working people have been left worse off” by Conservative rule since 2010, according to Ms Reeves.

Mr Hunt is thought to be considering cutting 1p or 2p off income tax or, as a cheaper alternative, national insurance, to ease the burden on working households ahead of the general election this year.

Amid deteriorating forecasts for the public finances, officials have drawn up a range of options for raising money to fund the tax cuts, potentially including reforms to the non-dom tax status that allows wealthy foreign nationals to avoid paying UK tax on their overseas income or capital gains.

The policy is a key plank of Labour’s plans and has previously been resisted by the Government, but the Opposition has said it could raise as much as £2 billion.

Mr Hunt taking on the policy could lay a trap for Sir Keir Starmer’s party, which would have to find an alternative way to pay for measures including NHS improvements.

Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Reeves said: “The Conservatives have spent the best part of a decade pickpocketing the British people’s taxes, now they are pickpocketing the Labour Party of its policies.

“He is cynically talking up maxing out headroom to pay for pre-election promises. I see through it and so do the British people.”

The test for the Budget “is not whether it satisfies Sunak’s divided party”, but whether it breaks the UK “out of this high tax, low growth doom loop,” she said.

Predicting a “Budget of failure”, the shadow chancellor said Rishi Sunak’s party had “left Britain with the worst economic inheritance since the Second World War”.

Resolution Foundation conference – London
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has said he has a ‘plan for growth’ in this week’s Budget (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

“Taxes are a 70-year high, the national debt is the highest in a generation and the economy is now smaller than when Rishi Sunak came to power.

“When people ask themselves if they are better off than they were 14 years ago the rounding answer is: no. At the tail end of this divided, discredited and failed government, working people have been left worse off.

“Nothing Jeremy Hunt says on Wednesday can change that.”

The shadow chancellor was to tell the meeting of Labour MPs their job was to “expose the Conservatives for what they are: desperate, out of touch and out of ideas”.

“Putting party first, not the country. And turning a blind eye to the reckless voices who want to re-run the Liz Truss experiment that crashed the economy.

“We must offer the British people hope of a better future.

“There are no quick wins or easy answers. We will have to take tough decisions in government. We will not be able to do everything we want to do.

“Nor we will be able to reverse the damage they have done right away. It will take time.

“But we can begin the job of giving Britain its future back. Bringing stability back to our economy so we can protect family finances. Investing with business in the jobs and industries of the future. And delivering reform so we can build the next generation of homes and infrastructure.”

Ms Reeves has been reluctant to indicate whether Labour would back any tax reductions announced by Mr Hunt, preferring to wait until the Office for Budget Responsibility releases its judgement on the impact of the changes after Wednesday’s fiscal event.