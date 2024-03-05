Consultant workforce in Scotland’s NHS is ‘beyond crisis point’, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultant workforce in Scotland’s NHS is ‘beyond crisis point’, says union

By Press Association
BMA Scotland said doctors are reaching a ‘crunch point’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)
BMA Scotland said doctors are reaching a ‘crunch point’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The consultant workforce in Scotland’s NHS is “beyond crisis point”, the doctors’ union has said.

BMA Scotland’s consultant committee responded to the latest quarterly figures for the NHS medical and dentistry consultancy workforce, which were released on Tuesday.

In the quarter ending December 2023, there were 6,006 WTE (whole time equivalent) consultants, with 436 vacancies.

Dr Alan Robertson, chair of BMA Scotland’s consultant committee said: “For some time now, we have been beyond crisis point for Scotland’s senior doctor workforce.

“Today we can see that stark reality and there is no doubt we are reaching a crunch point where something will have to give.

“New statistics show that consultant vacancies remain far too high, standing at some 436 gaps in the workforce – and up by 5.8% on this time last year.”

He added: “Audit Scotland has warned our NHS and its workforce is simply unable to meet the growing demand for health services of our population.

“The stubbornly high level of gaps in our consultant workforce just back up that claim further – and it is patients who are suffering as waiting lists grow and care becomes harder and harder to access.

“In reality, the situation is likely even worse, as these official figures seriously underestimate the real level of vacancies by not counting things like posts temporarily filled by locums, or vacant for so long that they are no longer being advertised.”

He said the union is gathering further data on vacancies in the workforce.