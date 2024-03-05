Consultant workforce in Scotland’s NHS is ‘beyond crisis point’, says union

The consultant workforce in Scotland’s NHS is “beyond crisis point”, the doctors’ union has said.

BMA Scotland’s consultant committee responded to the latest quarterly figures for the NHS medical and dentistry consultancy workforce, which were released on Tuesday.

In the quarter ending December 2023, there were 6,006 WTE (whole time equivalent) consultants, with 436 vacancies.

Dr Alan Robertson, chair of BMA Scotland’s consultant committee said: “For some time now, we have been beyond crisis point for Scotland’s senior doctor workforce.

“Today we can see that stark reality and there is no doubt we are reaching a crunch point where something will have to give.

“New statistics show that consultant vacancies remain far too high, standing at some 436 gaps in the workforce – and up by 5.8% on this time last year.”

He added: “Audit Scotland has warned our NHS and its workforce is simply unable to meet the growing demand for health services of our population.

“The stubbornly high level of gaps in our consultant workforce just back up that claim further – and it is patients who are suffering as waiting lists grow and care becomes harder and harder to access.

“In reality, the situation is likely even worse, as these official figures seriously underestimate the real level of vacancies by not counting things like posts temporarily filled by locums, or vacant for so long that they are no longer being advertised.”

He said the union is gathering further data on vacancies in the workforce.