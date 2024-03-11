‘Nimbys holding back rural communities’, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nimbys holding back rural communities’, poll finds

By Press Association
Rural voters back more housebuilding in their communities, saying Nimbys are holding them back, according to a poll (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rural voters believe Nimbyism is holding the English countryside back, a poll has found.

The poll by Survation found more than 50% of voters in England’s 100 most rural constituencies backed building more homes in their communities.

It also found 46% of voters thought Nimbys who block housing proposals had a negative effect on rural communities, with only 19% thinking they had a positive impact.

The president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which commissioned the poll, said the results showed rural voters were “crying out for affordable housing”.

Victoria Vyvyan said: “Nobody wants to concrete over the countryside, least of all us, but for decades governments of all colours have treated it as a museum, risking the sustainability of communities and failing to generate the conditions necessary for growth.

“Villages cannot be dormitories for wealthy commuters, nor can they be the preserve of the elderly. A small number of homes must be built in a large number of villages to provide housing for young people and families, to provide works for local businesses and keep shops, schools and other facilities open.”

The poll also found 32% of rural voters listed a lack of affordable housing as the number one issue for rural communities, mentioned more than any other policy area, with a higher cost of living compared to urban areas coming second on 28%.

The CLA has urged both parties to include plans for rural housing in their manifestos, proposing reforms of the planning process for rural sites and making it easier to convert agricultural buildings into homes in national parks and national landscapes.

Ms Vyvyan added that “systemic failure” of planning policy was “steadily killing rural communities”.

A previous poll for the CLA found rural voters were split on who to back at the coming election, with a small lead for Labour in what have traditionally been Conservative heartlands, suggesting more constituencies could be in play.

The poll published on Monday was carried out at the end of January and surveyed 1,092 adults in the 100 most rural constituencies in England.