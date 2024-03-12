More than £1.5m paid out in ScotRail compensation since nationalisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More than £1.5m paid out in ScotRail compensation since nationalisation

By Press Association
ScotRail was brought into public ownership in 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail was brought into public ownership in 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)

More than £1.5 million has been paid out in compensation by ScotRail since the service was nationalised, according to new figures.

The rail service was brought into public ownership in 2022 after a slew of failings by former operator Abellio.

Figures released to the Scottish Tories under freedom of information legislation showed a total of £1,526,649.92 was paid out since April 1 2022 as a result of delays, cancellations or disruptions.

It is understood, however, that £1 million of the compensation claims were made due to issues outwith the operator’s control.

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson described the level of compensation as “absolutely staggering” and called for the Scottish Government to come up with a plan to improve the country’s railway.

Graham Simpson
Graham Simpson said the level of compensation was ‘absolutely staggering’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Taxpayers are footing an enormous bill as a result of the SNP typically overpromising and underdelivering,” he said.

“Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures promised a bright new future for our railways under nationalisation, but the exact opposite has occurred.

“Suffering passengers have had to endure endless delays, cancellations and disruption to services as a result of the overwhelming failures from successive SNP transport ministers.

“Within weeks, journeys had been axed and an emergency timetable had to be put in place.”

He added: “Given Fiona Hyslop now has a sole focus on transport in the SNP cabinet, she must urgently outline a real vision for the rail network.

“She should be pulling out all the stops to encourage people onto public transport and to reduce these compensation payments.”

Phil Campbell, director of customer operations for ScotRail, said the operator was “absolutely committed” to delivering the best service, adding: “The number of compensation cases paid since April 1 is equal to just 0.07% of almost 126 million customer journeys and the overwhelming majority of those claims related to incidents outwith the control of ScotRail.

“These include severe weather resulting in disruption or line closure and infrastructure issues or track improvements.

“It is always unfortunate to see any disruption across the rail network and we know this is frustrating for ScotRail customers, and everyone at ScotRail is working hard to ensure reliability and performance of our services.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said: “Rather than make misinformed comments about past disruption – particularly when blame for over £1 million of the compensation lies elsewhere – we are focused on ensuring the publicly-owned ScotRail is a success.”