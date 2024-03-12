Man convicted of murder has appeal blocked by ‘inaccurate rulings’, MPs hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Man convicted of murder has appeal blocked by ‘inaccurate rulings’, MPs hear

By Press Association
Paul Cleeland served 26 years in prison for the murder of Terry Clarke in 1972, but has always maintained his innocence (Johnny Green/PA)
Paul Cleeland served 26 years in prison for the murder of Terry Clarke in 1972, but has always maintained his innocence (Johnny Green/PA)

The criminal review body is relying on “inaccurate” rulings in rejecting the appeals of a man convicted of murder more than 50 years ago, MPs have heard.

Paul Cleeland, 81, served 26 years in prison for the murder of Terry Clarke in 1972.

Mr Cleeland has always argued that he was not guilty of the shooting of Mr Clarke, but was jailed for life in 1973 and his first appeal was dismissed in 1976.

When his pleas for a referral back to the Court of Appeal were refused in 1998, Mr Cleeland successfully challenged the decision in the High Court but in 2002 the appeal was again dismissed.

He applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) again to refer his case to the Court of Appeal in 2008, but this too was rejected.

Conservative MP Damian Collins (Folkestone and Hythe) raised Mr Cleeland’s case in a Westminster hall debate, saying that “after 26 years (Mr Cleeland) still refused to admit any liability for the offence and has continued to fight to clear his name”.

He told MPs: “The case of Mr Cleeland is regarded by many as a miscarriage of justice, one of a series of miscarriages of justice which we are familiar with, certainly from the 1970s, but one that has remained outstanding.”

Mr Collins raised a number of evidential issues in the case, including motive, forensic evidence and eye-witness testimony, which he argued warranted Mr Cleeland’s appeal being heard.

He said: “The forensic expert called to give evidence to the Court of Appeal discredited a lot of the evidence presented by Mr (John) McCafferty… who presented the evidence against Mr Cleeland in the original trial.”

He added: “What was clear coming out of the Court of Appeal hearing, despite what was necessarily said in the summing up from it, was that there was no forensic link between the gun and the murder and Mr Cleeland.”

Budget 2024
Conservative MP Damian Collins argued that the evidence presented in court was flawed

Mr Collins further argued that the flawed evidence presented in court was the basis on which the CCRC was refusing Mr Cleeland’s appeals.

He said: “The CCRC and these courts and these judges have consistently relied on statements that are just not true, that have been demonstrated in court to be not true.”

He added: “Mr Cleeland is now in the position of having been accused of being a vexatious litigant simply because he is seeking to correct the record, to have the CCRC clearly state these facts, not rely on previous rulings which are not true, which are inaccurate, and that the record should be corrected.

“That the CCRC should acknowledge the complaints that have been made, and consider also the judgements that have been made by other judges that have relied on evidence provided by the CCRC which continues to reassert these points.

“When we look at the case in particular, it’s hard now to know how the jury would have reacted in the 1970s when they considered Mr Cleeland’s case, particularly because almost every principle area of evidence presented by the Crown has subsequently proven to be flawed.”

Mr Collins further stated: “There is a very substantial amount of evidence now which challenges what has gone before.

“The CCRC continues to reject this and in many ways, present evidence that does not bear the facts, and these seem to be the reasons why the CCRC will not refer the case on.”

Paul Cleeland murder appeal
Paul Cleeland, from Stevenage in Hertfordshire, stands outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, following the upholding of his conviction for murder (Johnny Green/PA)

Mr Collins finally called for “an acknowledgement of these mistakes, that the record gets put right and therefore that fresh consideration be given by the CCRC to Mr Cleeland’s case in the light of these facts having been corrected and amends having been made.”

Responding to Mr Collins, justice minister Laura Farris said miscarriages of justice have “unbelievable consequences for everybody involved.”

She said: “Since its inception in 1997, the CCRC has referred 836 cases, roughly one every eight working days, with 571 of those resulting in a quashed conviction.”

Ms Farris acknowledged that the Commission had been receiving criticism but highlighted that its decisions are “independent of Government”.

She said: “The CCRC has attracted particular scrutiny over its handling of some recent cases where its decision-making has been questioned and challenged, and the way it has responded to new evidence.

“Whilst my department works closely with the CCRC to monitor its performance, its decisions are independent of the Government.”

Ms Farris said Mr Cleeland “is entitled to apply again through a lawyer if fresh evidence of information has emerged”.

She added that she would raise the issue with the Lord Chancellor and stated she was “confident that the CCRC adopt a professional, impartial and objective approach in deciding whether or not the relevant test has been met in each case”.