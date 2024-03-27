Ireland preparing to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland preparing to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

By Press Association
Micheal Martin said he has given legal staff in his department direction ‘to pursue a legal intervention’ into the South African case at the ICJ (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)
Ireland is preparing to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the top court in the United Nations.

Micheal Martin, Ireland’s deputy leader, said that after examining whether Ireland could intervene, he had been briefed that there is a “basis” for an intervention.

South Africa has taken a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing it of a genocide in Gaza.

According to local health authorities, more than 30,000 people have been killed and a further 70,000 injured in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s military offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

The UN said that a quarter of the region’s 2.3 million population face starvation and around 80% have fled their homes.

The offensive was launched after a Hamas attack in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw around 250 hostages taken, some of whom are still held captive.

An interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

It could be years before the case reaches final judgment.

Speaking on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs minister Mr Martin said he has given legal staff in his department direction “to pursue a legal intervention” into the South African case at the ICJ.

He said that he requested that “very serious” legal work be done as the tests that are applied under the Genocide Convention “are very narrow and have a very high threshold”.

He said the issue would be brought back to government for a more “formal” decision when South Africa files its case and when further legal work is done.

“I had asked my legal staff to do preliminary legal work, last week I was briefed by my legal team in that respect and we believe we have a basis now for an intervention, obviously more substantive work has to be done.

“South Africa has yet to table its substantive memorial and that will be some months away yet.”

He said “the rapidly deteriorating situation” in Gaza was now “a humanitarian catastrophe”.

“Clearly, aid is being prevented from going in, but the most vital essentials of life are being prevented from going in to Gaza.

“This constitutes significant harm and destruction to a people, and to the people of Gaza.”